Sony is well-known within the audio industry as a company that produces incredible earphones, speakers, and headsets. Thanks to the deals currently available for Prime Day, Sony's SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth speaker is currently only $48 at Amazon. It's the perfect music accessory, whether you're jamming out to your beats at home or hanging with friends outdoors.

As with many good things in life, this Prime Day deal won't last long. So if you're really interested in securing one of these reliable and high-quality portable speakers for yourself, you'll want to act fast.

Amazing portable speaker for less

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | Was $59.99 now $48 Though it might be small, Sony's portable speaker is anything but weak. It offers the magnificent sound quality we've come to depend on from Sony devices. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 16 hours on one charge and it offers a wrist strap for easy carry. $48 at Amazon

This speaker is designed for indoor and outdoor play, having a waterproof and dustproof rating of IP67; making it one of the best portable speakers around. You won't want to intentionally submerge it in a pool, but it can weather a few splashes. The booming audio carries a wide range of tones with clarity, whether you're playing high notes or deep bass.

Use the included strap to carry it around with you on the go, hang it on your bike, or string it up somewhere that will amplify the sounds it makes to the fullest. If you purchase two of them, you can connect them for stereo sound from one device for a fun party experience. Get a call from a loved one? Use the built-in mic to talk hands-free while connected to your phone.

At this lowered price, inventory for these speakers might not last long. So make sure to jump on a deal if you're interested. Be sure to check out the best Prime Day Apple Deals as well, or if you're not so much searching for a speaker, but some headphones, there are some great Prime Day AirPods Deals out there too!