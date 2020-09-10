A Monsters Expedition BannerSource: Draknek Limited

What you need to know

  • A Monster's Expedition is now available for download from the App Store.
  • The game is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
  • It's "an adorable and relaxing open world puzzle adventure".

Apple Arcade just picked up its latest title, with A Monster's Expedition now available for gamers to download from the App Store.

The game sees players work their way through "adorable open world" puzzles and is said to be a more relaxing kind of puzzle game, rather than one that will make your head hurt and throw your phone across a room.

The trailer definitely gives me that kind of vibe and the lovely music doesn't hurt, either.

A Monster's Expedition is an adorable open world puzzle game from the creators of A Good Snowman is Hard to Build and Cosmic Express. "A brand new adventure tour for monsters who love to learn about humans!"

The game is suitable for players from four and upwards, making this another family-friendly title that everyone can enjoy. It's playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV so there's no reason not to take it for a try at the very least.

Gamers can play A Monster's Expedition and more via the $4.99 Apple Arcade subscription.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.