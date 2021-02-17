What you need to know
- Pyra and Mythra join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- Pyra and Mythra are the third character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Season Two.
- There is still one last fighter left in the Fighters Pass.
Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade 2 join the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pyra and Mythra will both release in March 2021.
Check out the video here:
This story is developing...
