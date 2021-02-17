Pyra Joins SmashSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Pyra and Mythra join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
  • Pyra and Mythra are the third character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Season Two.
  • There is still one last fighter left in the Fighters Pass.

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade 2 join the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pyra and Mythra will both release in March 2021.

Check out the video here:

This story is developing...

Game money

Eshop Nintendo Card

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card

Fill your wallet with plenty of rupees

There are thousands of great Switch titles available on the Nintendo Switch. Buy this gift card for yourself or gift it to another so they can play their favorite titles.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.