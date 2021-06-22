Qingping's Air Monitor Lite supports PM2.5, PM10, CO2, temperature, and humidity measurements. Qingping's monitor puts measurements a glance away with an onboard 2.35-inch OLED display as well as within Apple's Home app and the Qingping+ app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Qingping Air Monitor Lite tracks 5 major factors, indicating the indoor air quality that impacts your comfort. The product works with Qingping+ app (iOS and Andriod) and Apple Home app. You can check the readings remotely, and have the 30-day historical data exported.

Qingping, the vendor behind one of our picks for the best HomeKit temperature sensors , has announced the release of a new air quality sensor. The Qingping Air Monitor Lite, which is available now through Amazon, measures five different air quality metrics and makes them available via an on-device display and HomeKit .

The Qingping sensor also features an integrated 2,000mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 6.5 hours on a single charge. When the sensor needs to be topped off, it can be recharged via USB-C, although a power adapter is not included in the box. On the top of the sensor is a small touch surface that supports taps and gestures to cycle through the metric display on-device.

Through the Qingping+ app, users can access the previous 30-days worth of data, which can be exported as a CSV file for permanent record keeping. With HomeKit, users can access air quality measurements, temperature, and humidity via voice through Siri, and with automation, users can tie the sensor in with other HomeKit accessories.

The Qingping Air Monitor Lite is available now through Amazon with a retail price of $105.99. However, with Prime Day in full swing, you can take advantage of special savings that take $21 off the purchase price for a limited time.