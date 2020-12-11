This week's Vergecast featured an interview with Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon, and the executive had some positive things to say about Apple's new M1 processor for the Mac.

During the interview, Dieter Bohn, The Verge's Executive Editor, asked Amon if Qualcomm could learn anything from Apple with what the company accomplished with its first Apple silicon chip.

Amon said that the introduction of the M1 from Apple was a "very good sign" that he believes validates Qualcomm's own investment into ARM. The executive also pointed to Adobe, who just announced a slew of applications that are ARM native, that the industry as a whole is moving that way.

One of the great things about the M1, the way we look at it, we're super happy with that announcement. Very happy. And kudos to Apple because it validates our belief. It basically validates our beliefs that, you know, that the mobile user is defining what they expect out of the PC experience. And when adding Apple to that conversation, you started to see that the ecosystem is moving. Great example: I believe it was probably this week, if not the week before that Adobe announced a bunch of applications, that are all ARM native. And once you make it ARM native, performance increases as you have now app compatibility. So that overall is a very good sign. The ecosystem is going to move and it showed that Microsoft and Qualcomm were in the right trajectory. It's about battery life, it's about connected, it's about a whole different multimedia experience.

Apple's M1 processor, which is shipped with the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, is only the first of a "family of chips" that the company is working on. When Tim Cook announced Apple silicon, he said that the shift from Intel processors to Apple's own chips will take about two years.

You can listen to the full interview with Cristiano Amon on The Vergecast.