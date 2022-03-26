QuietMeet is a neat new app that pauses your music during video calls

QuietMeet is a new app for macOS that will automatically pause your music when you join a web-based video call. It'll then automatically resume playback when the meeting ends, too.

The app, which is available for download via the App Store, is the kind of app that you might not have realized you needed but now that you know it exists, you won't be able to live without. It's all very simple, too — any time you join a meeting via Safari, Chrome, or app, your music will be paused so you're all set and ready to go.

In its current form, QuietMeet supports Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, Amazon Chime, and FaceTime and the app just lives in your Mac's menu bar, ready to do its thing.

Introducing QuietMeet: Auto-Pause Music Before a Meeting!



QuietMeet detects meetings in supported web browsers and apps and automatically pauses and resumes the Music app playback as needed.



Available on the App Store: https://t.co/Mt8HPR8w5g pic.twitter.com/CcaZAyZ80G — Pedro José Pereira Vieito (@pvieito) March 25, 2022

If that sounds like something up your street you can download QuietMeet from the Mac App Store now. It's a bargain at just $1.99 when you consider how much use you could get out of it if you're frequently joining calls and forgetting to pause your tunes! This could well be the best Mac app you never knew you wanted!