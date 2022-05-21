What you need to know
- A set of rare autographed Apple goods is going under the hammer.
- An auction is hosting signed prints, photographs, and more.
- Famous signatures include Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
A set of exclusive signed pieces of Apple memorabilia is going under the hammer at a new auction set to close next month, with headline lots including signed photographs and items from Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
The lots are part of RR Auction's Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction, which is running until June 15.
Big items from the auction include a manuscript signed by Mozart, an autographed letter from Vincent van Gogh, a letter signed by Nicola Tesla, and more. There's also rare animated Disney art from classic films and a swathe of signed Apple artifacts.
The auction boasts 12 lots from Apple, with starting bids at the $200 mark and with pretty open-ended estimates as to what this stuff might be worth.
The lots are as follows:
- Ronald Wayne Signed Apple Stationery
- Ronald Wayne Signed Photograph and One-Dollar Bill
- Ronald Wayne Signed Replica Apple-1 Board
- Wozniak and Wayne Signed Print
- Wozniak and Wayne Signed Photograph
- Wozniak and Wayne Signed Apple II Reference Manual
- Wozniak and Wayne Signed Photograph
- Wozniak and Wayne Signed Photograph
- Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne Signed Floppy Discs
- Steve Wozniak Signed Apple Mouse
- Steve Wozniak Signed Manual
- Steve Wozniak Signed Photograph and Floppy Disc
Ronald Wayne was Apple's third co-founder alongside Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Far more senior than the Woz and Jobs, Wayne provided the company with "adult supervision." Famously, however, Wayne sold his 10% share in Apple after just 12 days for $800. The company now has a market cap of $2.23 trillion. You do the math.
You can see all of the Apple listings alongside the rest of the auction's lots here. The auction has only been open for a day or so, but a signed Edgar Allan Poe letter leads the early running with bidding already at $45,980. Lots signed by Mozart and van Gogh are expected to fetch upwards of $200,000.
