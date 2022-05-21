A set of exclusive signed pieces of Apple memorabilia is going under the hammer at a new auction set to close next month, with headline lots including signed photographs and items from Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

The lots are part of RR Auction's Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction, which is running until June 15.

Big items from the auction include a manuscript signed by Mozart, an autographed letter from Vincent van Gogh, a letter signed by Nicola Tesla, and more. There's also rare animated Disney art from classic films and a swathe of signed Apple artifacts.

The auction boasts 12 lots from Apple, with starting bids at the $200 mark and with pretty open-ended estimates as to what this stuff might be worth.