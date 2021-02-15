A handwritten employment questionnaire filled in by Steve Jobs will go up for auction later this month. The Apple co-founder was applying for a role after dropping out of Reed College in 1973.

While we obviously don't yet know what the single sheet of paper will sell for, it's notable that it did sell previously for more than $175,000.

A single page signed job application from 1973 is being offered for sale by auction. In the questionnaire Steve Jobs highlights his experience with "computers and calculators" and special abilities in "electronic tech or design engineer – digital". The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976. The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity. Previously it was sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000.

First spotted by MacRumors, the application came just a year before Jobs took a role at Atari – a big and important part of the Apple origin story.

The auction itself will kick off on February 24 and will run for a month until March 24.