What you need to know
- A rare signed Steve Jobs check has just gone up for auction.
- It's a check to Tektronix, Inc for $9.18.
- It was signed July 23, 1976, and could now be worth $25,000.
A rare check signed by Steve Jobs just went under the hammer, and could fetch $25,000 by the time bidding is done.
A lot hosted by RR Auction that went live today offers the "exceptional Apple Computer Company check", a 6x3 Wells Fargo Bank piece that was made payable to Tektronix, Inc. The check is signed by "Steven Jobs" and dated July 23, 1976. As RR notes the check uses Apple's famous first address, "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto", an answering service and mail drop used by Steve Jobs and Wozniak while they were still operating out of Jobs' family garage. The check is described as being in "very fine condition" and sits neatly in a PSA/DNA authentication holder.
Tektronix is a maker of test and measuring equipment such as oscilloscopes and logic analyzers, instruments that may have been used by Jobs and The Woz for the creation of the first Apple-1 computer, which was under construction at the time the check was written, just three months after Apple was founded.
While only written for $9.18, to a collector this lot could be worth upwards of $25,000 according to RR Auction's estimate.
In March, the house shifted an incredibly rare Apple-1 computer check signed by both Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak to the tune of $163,923. That lot was described as one of the most significant Apple autographs ever to come to auction, rivaled only by the company's original partnership agreement which was sold for $1.5 million in October 2011.
The auction kicks off today and will close on June 23, bidding starts at $5,000.
Apple store workers get surprise pay rise as union pressure grows
Apple plans to give U.S. workers a pay rise in the face of growing pressure from unions that are emerging in some retail locations.
Renders show the stunning new purple iPhone 14 Pro months before release
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.
Apple touts App Store benefits, says it supports jobs and small businesses
Apple has shared new research that shows the App Store continued to thrive during 2021, supporting more than 2.2 million jobs across the United States. Those jobs include coders, designers, and others.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.