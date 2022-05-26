A rare check signed by Steve Jobs just went under the hammer, and could fetch $25,000 by the time bidding is done.

A lot hosted by RR Auction that went live today offers the "exceptional Apple Computer Company check", a 6x3 Wells Fargo Bank piece that was made payable to Tektronix, Inc. The check is signed by "Steven Jobs" and dated July 23, 1976. As RR notes the check uses Apple's famous first address, "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto", an answering service and mail drop used by Steve Jobs and Wozniak while they were still operating out of Jobs' family garage. The check is described as being in "very fine condition" and sits neatly in a PSA/DNA authentication holder.

Tektronix is a maker of test and measuring equipment such as oscilloscopes and logic analyzers, instruments that may have been used by Jobs and The Woz for the creation of the first Apple-1 computer, which was under construction at the time the check was written, just three months after Apple was founded.