Players can have up to 10 villagers on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. However, they don't fully get to choose who these villagers will be unless they scan one of the 400+ Animal Crossing amiibo cards. These cards initially sold in packs of six, but with the current state of things, you typically have to buy them individually from eBay if you want them. The most popular villagers don't come cheap. Here are the official Animal Crossing amiibo cards with the highest price tags.

Oh so sweet: Merengue

Staff pick

Merengue is one of the most unique-looking villagers as she's a rhino that has both a strawberry and a whip cream horn on her head. On top of that, she wears an adorable chef's outfit that compliments her pink coloring. Players will have to pay a pretty penny to acquire her official amiibo card.

$60+ at eBay

Squirrelly lad: Marshal

The internet is in love with Marshal, a white squirrel with a grumpy expression and a Smug personality. With his hairstyle and unenthused expression, he's kind of like the poster child for any emo villagers.

$100+ at eBay

Town clown: Pietro

Pietro stands out from the villager crowd with his clownish getup and painted smile. Collectors are ready to snatch up his amiibo card. Whether that's because they find his appearance disturbing or love his unique look varies from person to person.

$48+ at eBay

Calimari girl: Marina

Marina is a very rare villager. There are only three octopus villagers in all of Animal Crossing, and she is the only female one of the bunch. This makes her a valuable card for many collectors.

$48+ at eBay

Little sucker: Zucker

Remember how I mentioned before that there are only three octopus villagers in all of the Animal Crossing universe? This little guy is one of them. He loves desserts and kind of resembles one. Both the rarety of his species and his unique look make his amiibo card desirable.

$48+ at eBay

Kitty cuteness: Lolly

It isn't too surprising that this adorable little kitty is one of the most sought after amiibo cards out there. Lolly has a Normal personality and is incredibly sweet to everyone she interacts with; thus, her name refers to a lollipop.

$55+ at eBay

Call of the Wild: Fang

This villager might have a vicious name, but he's actually just a Cranky wolf. Whether you're hoping to have an island full of wolves or want to have at least one in your pack, Fang is a desirable choice.

$55+ at eBay

Are you my mummy?: Lucky

With bandages covering the majority of his body and a glowing yellow eye, Lucky looks anything but what his namesake suggests. Whether you love the look of his mummy-like appearance or you simply feel sorry for him, Lucky holds a special place in players' hearts.

$80+ at eBay

Orange tabby: Tangy

The look of this orange tabby is definitely a play on words as well as a visual pun. Tangy often has a huge smile on his face and is a bright addition to your village. Just don't ask him about his time spent with the astronauts.

$40+ at eBay

Amadeus: Wolfgang

Wolfgang is one of the many wolves you can have on your island. He shares a strong name with the classical composer Mozart and has blue-ish fur. He has a Cranky personality, so he can be rather grumpy and doesn't get along as well with everyone.

$40+ at eBay

Fly like an Eagle: Apollo

While there are several Eagles within Animal Crossing, Apollo's amiibo card is the most valuable by far. He's another Cranky villager, which means that he can be a bit harder to get along with. But, if you like that personality, then you might just find what he has to say hilarious.

$40+ at eBay

She-wolf: Whitney

There are a few different wolves in Animal Crossing, but Whitney is the only female to make it on this list. She has a Snooty personality, so she's obsessed with fashion and makeup. She's also cute as a button so we can see why people are so eager to get their hands on her amiibo card.

$37+ at eBay

Coconut face: Coco

Players have a very mixed response to Coco. Half of them are terrified of her gaping eyes and mouth - I've even seen some players give her a mask or glasses to make her look less creepy. But those who interact with her know that she is one of the sweetest villagers you can get.

$41+ at eBay

Fine fawn: Beau

Though he looks more like a gazelle, Beau is one of the prettiest deer you can get in Animal Crossing. He has a Lazy personality, which means he's always thinking about two things: Sleep and food. I can definitely relate and see why his card is one of the hardest to obtain.

$40+ at eBay

Absolutely a-doe-rable!: Fauna

Fauna is one of the cutest and sweetest villagers you can have. She has a Normal personality, which means that she's super nice to everyone. I personally love her rosy cheeks and her adorable ears. It's no wonder that everyone wants her amiibo card.

$50+ at eBay

Unicorn magic: Julian

Obviously, Julian would be on this list; he's a unicorn for goodness sakes. Everyone wants one of those. And with his Smug personality, he knows he's a popular villager. Plus, his catchphrase is "Glitter." You really can't get more magical than that.

$49+ at eBay

Egyptian queen: Ankha

Ankha's elegant headdress and majestic dress really do make her look like the queen of the Nile. It isn't too surprising that she looks like royalty, considering she's a Snooty villager and that ancient Egyptians worshipped cats. It seems like modern-day Animal Crossing players love her too. Thus the high pricetag of her amiibo card.

$55+ at eBay

Sleepy kitty: Bob

This purple kitty's pose might make him look like he has a Smug personality, but he is, in fact, a Lazy villager. He loves talking about the things he's eaten or the naps he wants to take, which makes him seem like a real cat.

$54+ at eBay

Theatrical feline: Kabuki

It's unclear whether Kabuki is wearing makeup, a mask, or if he simply looks eternally constipated. Either way, he's a dramatic kitty with a Cranky personality. If you bring him to your island, he's sure to stir up some interesting scenarios with your other villagers.

$40+ at eBay

Oh deer: Diana

Diana is one of the many different deer that you can meet in Animal Crossing. She has white fur, pink blush, and a purple swirl on her head. She's a Snooty personality, which means she cares an awful lot about makeup and fashion. On top of that, she's an absolute cutie.

$40+ at eBay

Duckling: Molly

Molly is an adorable little villager with a Normal personality. Her yellow coloring gives her the appearance of a duckling, and those large eyes are just too cute to ignore. She gets along with most of the other villagers, and so it's easy to see why so many people want her amiibo card.

$40+ at eBay

The village people

There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, but some of them are incredibly hard to find and will cost you a pretty penny to acquire. It's important to note that some of the newest villagers, like Raymond, do not have an amiibo card yet. If you're thinking about purchasing one of these rare cards, we suggest our personal favorite, Merengue. She's absolutely sweet from her personality to the strawberry horn on her head.

If a dessert rhino isn't really your style, you should consider grabbing Marshal's amiibo card. This squirrel is a fan-favorite and has a loveable personality to boot. He's really short compared to some other villagers, but his Smug personality will add some flavor to your village.

