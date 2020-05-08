Players can have up to 10 villagers on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. However, they don't fully get to choose who these villagers will be unless they scan one of the 400+ Animal Crossing amiibo cards. These cards initially sold in packs of six, but with the current state of things, you typically have to buy them individually from eBay if you want them. The most popular villagers don't come cheap. Here are the official Animal Crossing amiibo cards with the highest price tags.
- Oh so sweet: Merengue
- Squirrelly lad: Marshal
- Town clown: Pietro
- Calimari girl: Marina
- Little sucker: Zucker
- Kitty cuteness: Lolly
- Call of the Wild: Fang
- Are you my mummy?: Lucky
- Orange tabby: Tangy
- Amadeus: Wolfgang
- Fly like an Eagle: Apollo
- She-wolf: Whitney
Oh so sweet: MerengueStaff pick
Merengue is one of the most unique-looking villagers as she's a rhino that has both a strawberry and a whip cream horn on her head. On top of that, she wears an adorable chef's outfit that compliments her pink coloring. Players will have to pay a pretty penny to acquire her official amiibo card.
Squirrelly lad: Marshal
The internet is in love with Marshal, a white squirrel with a grumpy expression and a Smug personality. With his hairstyle and unenthused expression, he's kind of like the poster child for any emo villagers.
Town clown: Pietro
Pietro stands out from the villager crowd with his clownish getup and painted smile. Collectors are ready to snatch up his amiibo card. Whether that's because they find his appearance disturbing or love his unique look varies from person to person.
Calimari girl: Marina
Marina is a very rare villager. There are only three octopus villagers in all of Animal Crossing, and she is the only female one of the bunch. This makes her a valuable card for many collectors.
Little sucker: Zucker
Remember how I mentioned before that there are only three octopus villagers in all of the Animal Crossing universe? This little guy is one of them. He loves desserts and kind of resembles one. Both the rarety of his species and his unique look make his amiibo card desirable.
Kitty cuteness: Lolly
It isn't too surprising that this adorable little kitty is one of the most sought after amiibo cards out there. Lolly has a Normal personality and is incredibly sweet to everyone she interacts with; thus, her name refers to a lollipop.
Call of the Wild: Fang
This villager might have a vicious name, but he's actually just a Cranky wolf. Whether you're hoping to have an island full of wolves or want to have at least one in your pack, Fang is a desirable choice.
Are you my mummy?: Lucky
With bandages covering the majority of his body and a glowing yellow eye, Lucky looks anything but what his namesake suggests. Whether you love the look of his mummy-like appearance or you simply feel sorry for him, Lucky holds a special place in players' hearts.
Orange tabby: Tangy
The look of this orange tabby is definitely a play on words as well as a visual pun. Tangy often has a huge smile on his face and is a bright addition to your village. Just don't ask him about his time spent with the astronauts.
Amadeus: Wolfgang
Wolfgang is one of the many wolves you can have on your island. He shares a strong name with the classical composer Mozart and has blue-ish fur. He has a Cranky personality, so he can be rather grumpy and doesn't get along as well with everyone.
Fly like an Eagle: Apollo
While there are several Eagles within Animal Crossing, Apollo's amiibo card is the most valuable by far. He's another Cranky villager, which means that he can be a bit harder to get along with. But, if you like that personality, then you might just find what he has to say hilarious.
She-wolf: Whitney
There are a few different wolves in Animal Crossing, but Whitney is the only female to make it on this list. She has a Snooty personality, so she's obsessed with fashion and makeup. She's also cute as a button so we can see why people are so eager to get their hands on her amiibo card.
Coconut face: Coco
Players have a very mixed response to Coco. Half of them are terrified of her gaping eyes and mouth - I've even seen some players give her a mask or glasses to make her look less creepy. But those who interact with her know that she is one of the sweetest villagers you can get.
Fine fawn: Beau
Though he looks more like a gazelle, Beau is one of the prettiest deer you can get in Animal Crossing. He has a Lazy personality, which means he's always thinking about two things: Sleep and food. I can definitely relate and see why his card is one of the hardest to obtain.
Absolutely a-doe-rable!: Fauna
Fauna is one of the cutest and sweetest villagers you can have. She has a Normal personality, which means that she's super nice to everyone. I personally love her rosy cheeks and her adorable ears. It's no wonder that everyone wants her amiibo card.
Unicorn magic: Julian
Obviously, Julian would be on this list; he's a unicorn for goodness sakes. Everyone wants one of those. And with his Smug personality, he knows he's a popular villager. Plus, his catchphrase is "Glitter." You really can't get more magical than that.
Egyptian queen: Ankha
Ankha's elegant headdress and majestic dress really do make her look like the queen of the Nile. It isn't too surprising that she looks like royalty, considering she's a Snooty villager and that ancient Egyptians worshipped cats. It seems like modern-day Animal Crossing players love her too. Thus the high pricetag of her amiibo card.
Sleepy kitty: Bob
This purple kitty's pose might make him look like he has a Smug personality, but he is, in fact, a Lazy villager. He loves talking about the things he's eaten or the naps he wants to take, which makes him seem like a real cat.
Theatrical feline: Kabuki
It's unclear whether Kabuki is wearing makeup, a mask, or if he simply looks eternally constipated. Either way, he's a dramatic kitty with a Cranky personality. If you bring him to your island, he's sure to stir up some interesting scenarios with your other villagers.
Oh deer: Diana
Diana is one of the many different deer that you can meet in Animal Crossing. She has white fur, pink blush, and a purple swirl on her head. She's a Snooty personality, which means she cares an awful lot about makeup and fashion. On top of that, she's an absolute cutie.
Duckling: Molly
Molly is an adorable little villager with a Normal personality. Her yellow coloring gives her the appearance of a duckling, and those large eyes are just too cute to ignore. She gets along with most of the other villagers, and so it's easy to see why so many people want her amiibo card.
The village people
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, but some of them are incredibly hard to find and will cost you a pretty penny to acquire. It's important to note that some of the newest villagers, like Raymond, do not have an amiibo card yet. If you're thinking about purchasing one of these rare cards, we suggest our personal favorite, Merengue. She's absolutely sweet from her personality to the strawberry horn on her head.
If a dessert rhino isn't really your style, you should consider grabbing Marshal's amiibo card. This squirrel is a fan-favorite and has a loveable personality to boot. He's really short compared to some other villagers, but his Smug personality will add some flavor to your village.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get your hands on these adorable Animal Crossing amiibo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons works with amiibo. Here's a list of all of them including where to buy them.
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable themed accessories.
Pick the best Eufy RoboVac for you with our handy guide
Eufy makes some pretty compelling robotic vacuums and there are a lot to choose from. With a vast difference between the lower end, more affordable models and the smarter, connected, high end options, there are many factors to consider when deciding which model would be best for your household. We have compared the best of Eufy's RoboVac range here so you can find the right one for you.