Players can have up to 10 villagers on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. However, they don't fully get to choose who these villagers will be unless they scan one of the 400+ Animal Crossing amiibo cards. These cards initially sold in packs of six, but with the current state of things, you typically have to buy them individually from eBay if you want them. The most popular villagers don't come cheap. Here are the official Animal Crossing amiibo cards with the highest price tags.

The village people

There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, but some of them are incredibly hard to find and will cost you a pretty penny to acquire. It's important to note that some of the newest villagers, like Raymond, do not have an amiibo card yet. If you're thinking about purchasing one of these rare cards, we suggest our personal favorite, Merengue. She's absolutely sweet from her personality to the strawberry horn on her head.

If a dessert rhino isn't really your style, you should consider grabbing Marshal's amiibo card. This squirrel is a fan-favorite and has a loveable personality to boot. He's really short compared to some other villagers, but his Smug personality will add some flavor to your village.