Razer has announced that its Kishi mobile controller is getting a big upgrade. The Razer Kishi V2 sports a new extendable bridge along with dual multifunction buttons near the bumpers and a dedicated share button to share screenshots and clips to social media. It's already available for Android right now, but those on iOS will be able to get their hands on it this Fall.

What may be the biggest upgrade not immediately noticeable at first glance is the Razer Nexus app. The app allows players to instantly access installed games, change their controller settings, and stream to YouTube or Facebook. Razer touts that the Nexus app is also where players will go to find compatible games they may not have known.

"The original Razer Kishi blew the doors open for a new category of console-quality controls for the mobile gaming market, and we're thrilled that Kishi V2 is pushing that experience forward in every possible way," said Razer's Head of Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim in a press release. "With the cutting-edge technology that we've packed into Kishi V2, players can now enjoy the same look and feel of their favorite console and PC games wherever they go without skipping a beat."

Razer expects to launch the Kishi V2 for iOS in Fall 2022 for $100 through its own website and other retailers, joining a growing list of excellent iOS controllers.