Readdle's Calendars comes to the Mac following iPhone & iPad success

Readdle, the popular app developer, has brought its excellent Calendars app from iPhone and iPad to the Mac for the first time. The new app allows people to plug all of their calendars into a single app including those from Google, iCloud, Outlook, and more.

Available in the App Store now, Calendars for Mac brings all of the features people are familiar with from the iOS and iPadOS versions of the app to macOS, including support for recurring events, tasks, and natural language input.

Calendars by Readdle has everything you need, carefully optimized for a great desktop experience and seamless cross-device efficiency. All the features you loved so much come with the all-new version, but they are now even better: Weather: You always know whether it's rain or shine.

Natural language input: Want to meet John at Starbucks at 4 p.m.? Just type this, and Calendars creates an event.

Recurring events: create events for regular things to do every week, month, or even every 3rd Tuesday of the month.

Tasks: Your to-dos are all available in one place.Enhanced color coding: color-code your events to segment and quick-view what's happening daily.

Video calls support: set up video calls while creating events and jump into Zoom, Meet, or GoToMeeting right from Calendars.

In terms of pricing, Calendars is a free download and can be used without any additional expense. You'll get "a basic calendar" that's "handy for a fairly even pace of work and life when you need to know what day of the week it is or see if you have accidentally forgotten your boss's birthday." Those who need the full force of the Calendars feature set will want to upgrade to the PRO plan, though.

With a PRO plan: you get a superpower to own your time. The PRO plan will cost you $19.99 a year, giving you access to Calendars across devices on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even your Apple Watch. The PRO plan includes unlimited use of Planner on Mac, tasks, multiple accounts, recurring events, natural language input, reminders, and more.

There's some good news here, too. Those who already pay for the PRO plan on their iPhone or iPad will not have to pay any extra cash — your subscription carries over to Calendars on the Mac. Just download the app and you're set!

Speaking of which, Readdle's Calendars is available for download right now. It's sure to be one of the best Mac calendaring apps if the other versions are anything to go by!