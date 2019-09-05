It's unlikely Apple will ever create a Surface-like device, instead choosing to make its iPad Pro a more viable laptop alternative. But that hasn't stopped one Redditor from creating his own iPad Pro / MacBook hybrid in what is one of the coolest DIY projects we've seen in a while.

Redditor AndrewKroger said he purchased a MacBook with a destroyed Retina display and created the hybrid using macOS Catalina's Sidecar feature and plenty of elbow grease.