Apple is closing its Cherry Creek Store in Denver, Colorado on Sunday before the store re-opens on February 22.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

Apple Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado is reopening in an all-new space with an incredibly unique design on February 22 at 11 a.m. Good things come to those who wait. For the first time in more than 18 years, Cherry Creek Shopping Center's Apple Store is getting a wall-to-wall redesign and expansion. The store is moving to the north end of Floor 2 next to Nordstrom. Perched above E 1st Avenue, street-facing windows will overlook Denver and an indoor mall entrance will greet customers

Still under COVID-19 restrictions, the store will remain open for shopping through reservation only. From Apple:

We're currently open for shopping by reserving a one-on-one session with a Specialist, pickup of online orders, and Genius Support by making an appointment. We are open with health and safety measures and look forward to welcoming you.

As the report notes, the store is being expanded and redesigned from top-to-bottom and moving to a different part of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

