What you need to know
- Apple's Cherry Creek store in Denver is getting a big redesign.
- The new store will open Monday, February 22 at 11 am.
Apple is closing its Cherry Creek Store in Denver, Colorado on Sunday before the store re-opens on February 22.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
Apple Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado is reopening in an all-new space with an incredibly unique design on February 22 at 11 a.m.
Good things come to those who wait. For the first time in more than 18 years, Cherry Creek Shopping Center's Apple Store is getting a wall-to-wall redesign and expansion. The store is moving to the north end of Floor 2 next to Nordstrom. Perched above E 1st Avenue, street-facing windows will overlook Denver and an indoor mall entrance will greet customers
Still under COVID-19 restrictions, the store will remain open for shopping through reservation only. From Apple:
We're currently open for shopping by reserving a one-on-one session with a Specialist, pickup of online orders, and Genius Support by making an appointment. We are open with health and safety measures and look forward to welcoming you.
As the report notes, the store is being expanded and redesigned from top-to-bottom and moving to a different part of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.
Elsewhere, Apple is hoping to open a new store in Seoul, South Korea, before the month is out. From yesterday:
A new report says Apple's Yeouido store in western Seoul will host a press preview event next week.
From YNA:
Apple Inc. is expected to open its second store in South Korea later this month, expanding its presence in the country to compete with local tech giant Samsung Electronics Co.
The company said Friday it will hold a press preview event for the store in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 24.
The public opening date has not been specified, but the report notes the store is expected to open this month, leaving just a small window following the press event and suggesting an opening next weekend could be on the cards.
The new store in Seoul's financial district was announced back in November, and is located on level one of the IFC mall.
