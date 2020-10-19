What you need to know
- Reeder 5 has been released for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- It brings new features like the ability to mark items as read when scrolling, a new interface, and more.
- Users can now sync their RSS feeds via iCloud as well.
Reeder is my go-to RSS app of choice and it received an update over the weekend that largely went under the radar. Reeder 5 is a new app rather than an update to the existing one which might be the reason it passed many by. But now you know it's here and have no excuse not to pick it up.
Reeder 5 is built on the already excellent Reeder that's been out for a while now. That doesn't mean that the changes aren't big, because they are. But it should at least mean that you feel right at home in the new app.
The headline change is support for iCloud feed syncing. That removes the need to use Feedly or any of the other syncing services that people use.
Sync all your feeds and articles with iCloud. Reeder 5 comes with a built-in RSS/Feeds service which will keep everything in sync on all your devices. Of course, this is optional. You can still just use one of the many third-party services supported by Reeder or just RSS (without sync).
Beyond that we now have tags in the built-in read later service, not to mention new widgets that put all of your feeds on your Home screen for easy access.
Those with long reading lists will enjoy the new option to have items be marked as read when scrolled past.
All of this is available now for $9.99 on Mac and $4.99 for the iPhone and iPad app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
