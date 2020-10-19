Reeder is my go-to RSS app of choice and it received an update over the weekend that largely went under the radar. Reeder 5 is a new app rather than an update to the existing one which might be the reason it passed many by. But now you know it's here and have no excuse not to pick it up.

Reeder 5 is built on the already excellent Reeder that's been out for a while now. That doesn't mean that the changes aren't big, because they are. But it should at least mean that you feel right at home in the new app.

The headline change is support for iCloud feed syncing. That removes the need to use Feedly or any of the other syncing services that people use.