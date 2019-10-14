Apple Amsterdam is also rolling out a special event to mark the re-opening, with sessions being run with professionals from the film industry involved.

Apple's flagship Dutch store will re-open after lengthy renovation work on October 24. Just like other high profile Apple Stores the new design will incorporate a large video wall for use with Today at Apple events.

View our capital through a different lens in the renewed Store of Apple Amsterdam. Talents from the film industry give inspiring sessions from October 24 to November 21, in co-creation with Eye Filmmuseum. Create a soundtrack, trailer or animation, and more.

The sessions will run from opening day on October 24 through November 21.

9to5Mac notes that Apple has taken care to meld its interior design ethos with the existing iconic architecture already in place. Apple Stores have a strong identify but the company is also keen to make sure that they don't ruin the building and its surroundings.

The store might have missed the launch of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but if rumors of new Macs and iPad Pros are accurate there could still be plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks. That might be the perfect excuse to check out what is sure to be a gorgeous new store in Amsterdam.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.