Registration has opened for Apple Camp at Home, Apple's 2020 Apple Camp which will be held virtually online.

Apple announced that Apple Camp would take place as a virtual event a couple of weeks ago, from that report:

Apple has announced that its yearly Apple Camp will still occur this year, with a slight twist. This year's camp, rather than being hosted in a physical location, will be hosted online. Apple Camp at Home will bring digital programs to kids ages 8-12 for free in the form of a self-guided activity book as well as one-on-one virtual sessions with Apple Creatives.

Registration for Apple's online sessions is now open. Apple's website states:

Kids have a unique opportunity this summer to experience Apple Camp from home. Each project takes about an hour, but Campers can create and work at their own pace. The Activity Book will be a project road map, guiding them from idea to finished masterpiece. They'll learn what to expect from each project during a live Orientation session, and drop in to live Q&A sessions to get help. If you find that all sessions are full, we'll be adding new sessions each week. Bookmark this page to check back and register. In the meantime, Campers can download the Activity Book and work on their own.

As noted, there's a free activity book to download, and the program kicks off on July 11. Sessions for kids include video projects and art & design projects, as well as Q & A sessions. There's also a coding project where kids will learn how to code a helpful robot using Swift Playgrounds.