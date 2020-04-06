What you need to know
- Apple's scissor keyboard is back in some notebooks.
- It's reportedly coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro soon.
- Now we're hearing "soon" could be next month.
We'd previously heard that Apple planned to launch a new MacBook Pro with the beloved scissor keyboard in the second quarter of 2020, and now we've heard that it might be as soon as next month.
With the 16-inch MacBook Pro already benefiting from the new keyboard, it's safe to assume that any new MacBook Pro to be released in Q2 will be of the 13-inch variety. And now it seems that's exactly what's happening after YouTuber and would-be leaker Jon Prosser took to Twitter to share the news. According to Prosser, May will see a new 13-inch MacBook Pro arrive.
It's unconscionable that it wouldn't have the butterfly keyboard, so this looks like it will be the product Ming-Chi Kuo teased last month. At the time Kuo mentioned a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro – the former of which is already available.
Note: it’s a refresh to the current 13”— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020
So the bigger 14” display upgrade is a big possibility
Interestingly, this 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn't appear to be growing to 14 inches, as had been expected. Apple's new 16-inch model replaced the 15-inch that came before it and we'd expected a similar thing to happen here. Alas, that isn't the case. Prosser still believes that a new 14-inch MacBook Pro could be in the cards, although it's surely unlikely that 13 and 14-inch models will coexist.
