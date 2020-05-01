The hardcore Apple follower will know the name FileMaker. It's become known as a low code development software of late, and the CEO behind the company now known as Claris reckons it's perfectly placed to make the best of a COVID-19 world.

In a piece on CNBC, Claris CEO Brad Freitag says that software is "helping to heal the world, and the low-code category awareness for nonprofits, government, health care and education is up, and it can have an immediate impact, a profound impact."

That certainly sounds promising, but what is low-code? Put simply, it's a way to create apps without coding. Apps are built using graphical user interfaces in a way similar to how people might create mini-apps in Shortcuts. That means that it's easier to do and, importantly, quicker than traditional code-based app development. And that's important.

Freitag tells the story of a European hospital that was dealing with COVID-19 patients using a decision tree on paper.

"They had a decision tree map drawn on paper for triage of Covid patients," Freitag explained. "Walking into some central room in ICU and going through a decision tree to determine next steps ... but the challenge with that sheet of paper in treatment is changing in real time."

It took Claris a day to build something in software and it's now running on mobile devices instead of paper. It can be easily changed when needed, too.

Claris is now fielding inquiries from multiple industries as they try to spin up new solutions quickly, something that its approach is uniquely designed for.

Claris says it has seen a spike in inbound inquiries amid the crisis, including both ongoing tech support and new customers, with big spikes in health care, education and the logistics sector. "Logistics was new to me, but it makes sense ... trucking, shipping parcels. It makes perfect sense given how much happens at small and mid-sized companies and not just Amazon," Freitag said.

Check the full CNBC piece out to see just how well Apple's Claris could come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.