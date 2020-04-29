You might be missing getting all painted and dressed up for game day, but that doesn't mean you can't subtly rep your team in other ways while we wait patiently for live sports to resume. Right now, Woot has a wide variety of team-branded Apple Watch bands and AirPods cases on sale with prices starting at just $14.99. The sale covers many teams in the NCAA, MLB, NFL, and the NHL, though some options have already begun to sell out.

There are a bunch of teams featured in today's sale, and some of the Apple Watch bands even give you the option of choosing a color as well. There are options to fit both 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm Apple Watch models and they are compatible with any generation of Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, to keep your AirPods protected, several models of AirPod cases are currently up to 25% off and feature icons from NCAA, NFL, and MLB teams. Some of the teams have different color variants to choose from, and they even come with a one-year warranty and feature a built-in stainless steel keychain clip.

This sale is only set to last through the end of the night, though many options will be long gone by then so be sure to browse the entire selection before you miss your shot at these low prices.