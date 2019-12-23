The big feature AirPods Pro brought to the table was noise cancelation but there's one improvement that has flown under the radar somewhat. According to Stephen Coyle (via 9to5Mac) who is a musician and software developer, the new earbuds sport improved latency compared to standard AirPods.

One interesting thing Coyle notes is that latency isn't necessarily an issue when playing back video because that can often be configured to take latency into account when transmitting audio. But there are cases where that isn't possible, specifically when sounds are less predictable. That could be when playing a game or moving around menus in an app.

Coyle decided to measure the latency of AirPods Pro, with two tests used.