A new report claims that Apple is not planning to challenge the result of a vote at one of its Maryland stores where workers have formed a union.

Reuters reported Friday:

Apple Inc will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to join a labor union and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.

If the report is true it means that the store's workers have successfully formed the company's first union, and will now be able to bring the Cupertino outfit to the table to try and negotiate more favorable working conditions. Employees at the company joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Workers are trying to improve their schedules, working conditions, and safety at work with particular regard to COVID-19 safety. Given the global pressures surrounding the cost of living pay is likely to be another hotbed issue on the table.

Apple had tried to discourage workers at the store and other locations where unions are looming, handing out anti-union talking points to managers and even sending Retail SVP Deirdre O'Brien to visit the Towson store.

Apple has already agreed to give its retail staff a pay rise and has brought forward its yearly review by three months for this year.

Multiple stores across the U.S. are seeking to form unions, as well as one store in Glasgow, Scotland.

In its talking points used to discourage unionization, Apple has previously told employees that forming a union could reduce career progressions, taking leave for personal reasons, and merit-based promotions. Apple has issued previously the following statement when asked about unions in its retail stores:

"We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple. We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits."

When reached for a response Apple declined comment on today's news.