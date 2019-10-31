Following some trademark sleuthing earlier this week that suggested Apple now owns the "AirTag" trademark it looks like that might actually be the case. Russian site RBC reports (via MacRumors) that a group has sold the trademark to Apple.

According to RBC, a group called ISBC recently sold the "AirTag" trademark to Apple. The report goes on to say that the deal included a clause which means the group would continue to develop its products under a single brand.

ISBC has since confirmed that it has indeed sold the trademark but that it won't say who bought it because of a confidentiality agreement.