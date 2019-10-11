Apple bought Intel's ailing 5G modem business earlier this year, signalling its intention to cut out Qualcomm and produce its own chips. Now Fast Company reports that iPhones could have Apple 5G modems inside by 2022.

Apple skipped 5G this year but is said to have plans to add the feature to the 2020 iPhones. Those 5G modems will come from Qualcomm after the two companies ended their lawsuit shennanigans recently. But that will only be a short term thing, with Apple set to leverage its newly bought modem team.

Apple is known as a company which likes to have control of everything. Every last detail. And being able to design its own 5G modems is part of that, despite Qualcomm's prowess in that department. With that in mind the company has set the 2022 iPhone as its modem target target.

But designing modems isn't an easy thing to do and Fast Company's source is dubious as to whether 2022 is viable.