Apple seems to have another huge hit with the iPhone 13.

In a research note from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the analyst estimates that the company sold over 40 million units of the iPhone 13 lineup during the holiday season.

The note, shared by Philip Elmer-DeWitt, also speculates that iPhone 13 sales performance will continue well into 2022. According to his estimates, Ives believes that demand outstripped supply by up to 12 million units in the December quarter.

While the supply chain shortages has dominated the Street conversation around Apple in the holiday quarter, we instead are focused on the robust consumer demand story shaping up for iPhone 13 into 2022. Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks, we believe demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter which now will add to the tailwinds for Cupertino in the March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22…

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro were originally launched in September of 2021. The next generation of iPhone, iPhone 14, is expected to be announced in September of this year.

