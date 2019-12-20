2019 saw Apple's AirPods sales double, bringing $6 billion into the company according to Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein (via CNBC). And things look even more promising for 2020.

The analyst notes that Apple could sell as many as 85 million AirPods next year – amounting to around $15 billion in revenue for the year. Saccanaghi also points out that if the growth continues into 2021 AirPids will become Apple's third-largest business.

The strength of AirPods this holiday season is made clear when you see the difficulty stores are having when trying to keep stock levels high. Apple itself is struggling to provide AirPods and AirPods Pro to customers before Christmas and it's been that way for some time.

However, despite all this Sacconaghi suggests caution should be in the air, especially if market saturation becomes an issue for Apple.