Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 within a matter of weeks and a new report backs up claims that we can expect new 41mm and 45mm sizes. Apple will also reportedly add new watch faces that make better use of the larger screens, but that's where the fun stops. Don't expect new health sensors this time around.

That's all according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in this week's Power On newsletter. In terms of health features, Gurman says we'll have to wait for next year which means this year's refresh is all about the looks.

Apple Watch Series 7 is set for a screen size boost. New Apple Watches are nearing, and this year's highlight feature is an updated design, as I reported a few months ago. While last year's upgrade centered on the blood-oxygen sensor, this year's is all about a new design with a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens. I don't expect any major health upgrades until at least next year, when we may see a body-temperature sensor.

Gurman confirms previous rumors that Apple Watch Series 7 will grow to the sizes rumors of late, including the move to a flatter display. That alone will make the new watch stand out, but the move away from curved sides will also make the new wearable instantly recognizable.

Those hoping for new health features will have to wait another year, unfortunately. As disappointing as that is, the new watch will undoubtedly be the best Apple Watch to date. At least until the next one arrives in 2022.