What you need to know
- A new report has corroborated others that claim Apple Watch Series 7 will come in 41mm and 45mm configurations.
- The new watch will get new watch faces to make better use of the new screens.
- Apple Watch Series 7 isn't expected to have any more health sensors than Apple Watch Series 6.
Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 within a matter of weeks and a new report backs up claims that we can expect new 41mm and 45mm sizes. Apple will also reportedly add new watch faces that make better use of the larger screens, but that's where the fun stops. Don't expect new health sensors this time around.
That's all according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in this week's Power On newsletter. In terms of health features, Gurman says we'll have to wait for next year which means this year's refresh is all about the looks.
Apple Watch Series 7 is set for a screen size boost. New Apple Watches are nearing, and this year's highlight feature is an updated design, as I reported a few months ago. While last year's upgrade centered on the blood-oxygen sensor, this year's is all about a new design with a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens. I don't expect any major health upgrades until at least next year, when we may see a body-temperature sensor.
Gurman confirms previous rumors that Apple Watch Series 7 will grow to the sizes rumors of late, including the move to a flatter display. That alone will make the new watch stand out, but the move away from curved sides will also make the new wearable instantly recognizable.
Those hoping for new health features will have to wait another year, unfortunately. As disappointing as that is, the new watch will undoubtedly be the best Apple Watch to date. At least until the next one arrives in 2022.
Apple TV+ brings Jon Stewart back to our screens on September 30
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that Jon Steward will come back to our screens on September 30, when the first season of The Problem With Jon Stewart makes its debut.
Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly wants to change the world one last time
Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly wants to move on once a big new product is announced.
Niantic takes a step toward setting things right, but it's not enough
Niantic has faced major backlash from the Pokémon Go community, but has taken the first step towards improving that relationship. Although there is a lot of work Niantic still needs to do, I remain cautiously optimistic that we're moving in the right direction.
Keep an eye on the front door with the best HomeKit video doorbells
HomeKit video doorbells are a great way to keep an eye on those precious packages at your front door. While there are just a few to choose from, these are the best HomeKit options available.