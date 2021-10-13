Apple appears to have a commanding lead in the Arm-based laptop market.

According to new data from research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple, Mediatek, and Qualcomm are set to capture the top three shares of revenue in the Arm-based laptop processor market this year.

Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, "Arm-based Notebook Processor Share 2021: Apple Takes Early Lead ", estimates that Apple, MediaTek and Qualcomm will capture the top revenue share spots in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market in 2021. After seeing nine-fold revenue growth in 2020, the Arm-based notebook PC processor market will grow over three-fold to $949 million in 2021. In terms of units, Arm-based notebook PC processor shipments will grow over two-fold in 2021, capturing over 10 percent of total notebook PC processor shipments, per Strategy Analytics.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Directorof Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, said that Apple will grab almost 80 percent of the market in 2021, a commanding lead due to the success of its M1 chip.

"Apple and MediaTek seized the initiative in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market. Apple will capture almost 80 percent revenue share in 2021, driven by its Apple Silicon M1. MediaTek, on the other hand, will rank number two, thanks to its early leadership in the Arm-based Chromebook PC processor market." Mr. Kundojjala, continued, "Qualcomm, despite its close partnership with Microsoft on Windows OS, couldn't make a dent in the notebook PC market so far. Qualcomm is investing heavily in the computing market with its Nuvia acquisition, and we will see results only in 2023. In the near term, Qualcomm can focus on Chromebooks to capture share from MediaTek. Strategy Analytics believes that Arm-based notebook PC processor vendors will need to step up software investment and branding efforts to compete effectively with x86-based vendors Intel and AMD."

Apple could extend this lead even further. The company is set to host a virtual event on Monday, October 18 where it is expected to announce the long-awaited redesign to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptop is rumored to feature an upgraded M1 processor.