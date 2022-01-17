What you need to know
- Hyundai and its Genesis line will reportedly gain CarKey support.
- Drivers can unlock cars and start engines using their iPhone and Apple Watch.
- Like Apple Pay Express Transit, CarKey support doesn't require the device to be powered on.
Hyundai's Genesis line is set to be the next to take advantage of Apple CarKey, according to a new report. Currently, BMW is the only company that offers support for Apple's secure virtual car key functionality.
The feature, which allows people to unlock their cars using their iPhone and Apple Watch, has been suffering from an exceptionally slow expansion — that is, it hasn't expanded beyond its initial BMW rollout. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Genesis drivers will be the next to benefit from the technology. Gurman was writing in his weekly Power On newsletter.
Remember CarKey, the Apple feature announced a year and a half ago that lets you unlock and start your car from your iPhone's Wallet app? I wouldn't be surprised if you're unfamiliar with it, given that Apple hasn't discussed the feature in a while and it only works on select BMW models. I'm told that's going to change soon. In line with code findings several months ago in iOS 15, I'm hearing that the next cars to get support for the feature will be models from Hyundai and its Genesis line. I'm told the functionality will roll out by the summer.
Like Apple Pay Express Transit, Apple CarKey support doesn't require that iPhones and Apple Watches be powered on in order to work — an important mechanic considering the potential for being locked out of your own car if that wasn't the case.
Review: A fine barénia leather watch band for a reasonable price
If you want to take your cool techy smartwatch to new levels of sophisticated refinement, a genuine leather Apple Watch band is the way to do it. This line from Bluebonnet has everything you would expect from fine leather craftsmanship, with a few unique details to add style.
There’ll be plenty of Apple gear to talk about in 2022, but maybe no VR
It’s the start of a new year so we’re looking at everything upcoming for Apple in 2022. Turns out, it’s a lot — even if its VR headset is now a 2023 product.
Nintendo Recap: 2022 will be an exciting year for Switch owners
This week we got to see new gameplay for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Plus, Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in development and E3 2022 will be a digital event if it happens at all.
Get the support you need with the best workout mats for Apple Fitness Plus
Some Apple Fitness+ classes require a workout mat. These are our favorite mats to use with Apple Fitness+.