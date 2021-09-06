Recent rumors have Apple getting ready to launch iPhone 13 with new LEO satellite communications capabilities and a new report offers more details on what that will, and will not bring to the table.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman via the weekly Power On newsletter, iPhone 13 will have the technology required for talking to satellites — but it will be reserved for use when cellular coverage isn't available. And even then, says Gurman, it will only be available in specific markets. Specifically, Gurman says we should expect the new communication method to be used during emergencies and disasters — like plane crashes.

After nearly five years exploring how it could work with satellites, Apple is gearing up for its first related launch: emergency features for the iPhone. Apple is working on at least two approaches: transmitting short emergency texts and sending SOS distress signals for crises, like plane crashes or sinking ships, in remote areas.

Gurman also points out that while some had hoped to make phone calls using satellites, that isn't going to be the case at all.

Some have asked me if these new features mean that the iPhone can be used as a satellite phone and have the ability to make calls anywhere in the world without cellular coverage. The answer is a big no. That's not happening now, next year, or anytime in the near future.

The report goes on to say that Apple is even considering launching its own satellites, although that is likely a long way from taking off.

Apple's iPhone 13 might not even get the satellite features on day one, either. It's thought that Apple could be adding the hardware now so that it can be enabled via a software update at some point in the future.

Satellite communications or not, iPhone 13 will be the best iPhone yet. With new camera capabilities, smaller notch, and rumored 120Hz screen, all eyes will be on the iPhone 13 announcement that is likely to take place later this month.