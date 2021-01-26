As reported by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), more sources are claiming that Apple will release the second generation of its AirPods Pro headphones in the first half of 2021. The report from today points to Winbond, a Taiwanese chipmaker that is ramping up production to meet demand from the company.

Winbond is also expected to be among the NOR flash suppliers for Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro slated for launch later in the first half of this year, the sources indicated. The Taiwan-based chipmaker will be running its NOR flash production lines at nearly full capacity utilization during the six-month period.

The report today matches another from Mac Otakara in the beginning of January. That report claimed that Apple would release both the second generation of AirPods Pro as well as the third generation of iPhone SE in April.