What you need to know
- Google has added incident reporting to Google Maps for iOS.
- The popular Android feature allows users to report crashes, speed traps and other incidents.
- Also added are four new types of incidents to report.
Google has added one of its most popular Android features to its Google Maps app on iOS. Users will now be able to take advantage of Google Maps' report feature, sharing with other users incidents such as crashes, speed traps and traffic slowdowns from their iPhone.
To this end, Google has also added four new types of incidents that can be reported for both iOS and Android Users:
Second, we're introducing the ability to report four new types of incidents–construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects on the road (like debris)–so you can quickly know if you'll encounter one of these potential obstructions on your ride, and plan accordingly. To report an incident, simply tap on the + sign and then on "Add a report."
The new features will be rolled out to Android and iOS users this week. Check out the original press release here.