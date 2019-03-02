On January 25 Capcom released a remastered version of Resident Evil 2 on the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. This game very quickly became Windows Central's favorite Xbox game for a multitude of reasons. The remake was done so phenomenally that it, not only revived the love of Resident Evil (RE) for long-term fans, but also started a new fan base in new generations as well. We can all continue our exploration of the series because Capcom has now announced that a Resident Evil Origins Collection, containing Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil 1, will release to the Nintendo Switch on May 21, 2019. The Origins Collection will be released as an HD remaster as both physical and digital games. There will also be a release of Resident Evil 4 on the Nintendo eShop, but it's only available digitally. See at Amazon See what we have for you in this guide! What is Resident Evil?

What characters can we expect to see?

What kind of monsters are in Resident Evil?

Pre-order information! What is Resident Evil?

Note: This section contains spoilers to the Resident Evil series. The series revolves around what could happen after a failed attempt to create the perfect biological weapon. Despite the laws of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, a company known as Umbrella took it upon itself to try and create biological weapons for militaries around the world. In the public eye they were just your average pharmaceutical subsidiary, but behind the scenes, they were trying to change humanity on a molecular level. The virus failed, the outbreak started, and Racoon City is now doomed. Dead bodies are re-animating with a hunger for living flesh, animals are mutating into vicious creatures, and no one is safe. It's up to you to figure out exactly what happened, put a stop to it, and then make it out alive. Think you have what it takes to take on the apocalypse? What characters can we expect to see in the Resident Evil Origins Collection?

As per tradition in the Resident Evil series, there are always at least two main characters the story revolves around. The original Resident Evil game, released in 1996, features Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Resident Evil Zero, released in 2002, features Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen. Then there is Resident Evil 4, released in 2005, which features Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham. There isn't any new content for Nintendo Switch owners. These remasters are based directly on the original releases, so you still pretty much only get the original stories, save for the ability to play in Wesker mode after finishing the game. You should also expect to see a lot of returning characters, like Billy Burton and Ada Wong. What kind of monsters are in Resident Evil?

The way the outbreak worked in Resident Evil allowed the monsters to be more than just humans. Not only can the virus infect plants and animals, but it even creates hybrids of anything it touches. Throughout the entire series, more than eight different types of the virus have been created. Every time a new game is released we are introduced to a new wave of monsters we've never seen before. You'll see the ever popular zombie, the vicious Cerberus dog, giant spiders, chimeras, Plant 42, Yawns, Plague Crawlers, and so much more. I need it! Where can I pre-order it?

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21!



Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

- On trains 🚆

- During mansion tours 🏰

- Across the European countryside 🌄



Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019

If you're in North America you can pre-order the Resident Evil Origins Collection, containing Resident Evil and Resident Evil Zero, at Amazon right now. See at Amazon Based on a Tweet from the official Resident Evil account, you'll only be able to buy these games as separate digital downloads through the Nintendo eShop if you're in Europe. Resident Evil 4 will only be available as an eShop download no matter what region you're in. All three games will release on May 21, 2019. Get ready!