The latest game to hit Apple Arcade comes from BATOVI Games and is a reimagined take on the classic soccer games that many of us grew up playing when we were kids. It's available via Apple Arcade and works on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

If you're a fan of International Superstar Soccer from way back in the day, this game will instantly look familiar. And that's a very good thing because I spent many, many hours playing that game during my youth. I can't wait to take this for a spin on the big screen via Apple TV!