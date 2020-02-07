What you need to know
- Charrua Soccer is now available via Apple Arcade.
- The game can be played on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
- It's "retro soccer imagined".
The latest game to hit Apple Arcade comes from BATOVI Games and is a reimagined take on the classic soccer games that many of us grew up playing when we were kids. It's available via Apple Arcade and works on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
If you're a fan of International Superstar Soccer from way back in the day, this game will instantly look familiar. And that's a very good thing because I spent many, many hours playing that game during my youth. I can't wait to take this for a spin on the big screen via Apple TV!
CHARRUA SOCCER from BATOVI Games is a casual retro style soccer game with a stylized 3D look. It's a dynamic arcade with a fast paced gameplay, with just the fun part of soccer! The game has stylized 3D graphics inspired in the retro style of the games from the 90's, evoking nostalgia!
Looks pretty amazing, right?
It really, really does.
You can take this game for a whirl yourself if you have an Apple Arcade subscription. If you don't, it'll set you back $4.99 per month after the initial 7-day trial has come to an end. And it's worth every single penny!
