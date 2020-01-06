Last night saw the 77th Golden Globes cause more than a few surprises, one of which was comedian Ricky Gervais calling out Apple and other companies for using "sweatshops in China" after speaking about Apple TV+.

The moment came during Gervais's introduction speech which lasted for almost eight minutes. During the speech, Gervais lashed out at plenty of people, much of it in good humor. But when he turned his attention to Apple, Amazon, and others, he didn't seem to be joking anymore.