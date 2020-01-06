What you need to know
- Ricky Gervais was hosting the 77th Golden Globes.
- He praised "The Morning Show."
- But then laid into Apple and other companies.
Last night saw the 77th Golden Globes cause more than a few surprises, one of which was comedian Ricky Gervais calling out Apple and other companies for using "sweatshops in China" after speaking about Apple TV+.
The moment came during Gervais's introduction speech which lasted for almost eight minutes. During the speech, Gervais lashed out at plenty of people, much of it in good humor. But when he turned his attention to Apple, Amazon, and others, he didn't seem to be joking anymore.
Apple rolled into the TV game with a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. So, you say you're woke, but the companies you work for, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?
If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real-world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f*** off.
You can see the full speech on Twitter, and it's absolutely worth a watch. If only to see Hollywood's elite put in their place for a few minutes.
🔥SAVAGE🔥— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais just gave the best opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes ever.
He absolutely DESTROYED Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/byRej81Xo0
To top things off, Apple TV+ didn't win any of the awards it was previously nominated for.
