If you've been wanting to try Xbox Cloud Gaming on your iPhone, RiotPWR is here to make your day.

Today, the company revealed the Xbox edition of its iPhone gaming controller. While other iPhone gaming controllers exist, RiotPWR's new controller was designed in collaboration with the Designed for Xbox team. The two teams worked together on a controller that was purpose-built for Xbox Cloud Gaming on the iPhone.

The controller features a Lightning connector with passthrough charging, an adjustable phone mount, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. According to the company, it is also the first MFi-certified controller to ever feature the Xbox button.