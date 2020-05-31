What you need to know
- Apple stores in protest hotspots are closing back down through Sunday.
- Stores that have experienced extensive damage have no reopening date.
- Other retail stores around the U.S. are temporarily shuttering due to violent protests.
As of Sunday morning, Apple has officially begun closing retail stores in locations where protests in support of the killing of George Floyd by police have been happening over the past few days. As noted by 9to5Mac,
Apple says store closures will last through Sunday. Some locations with extensive damage have indefinite closures listed on their webpages.
Many of these stores were either just open within the week prior, or on schedule to open in the coming week. Violent protests across the nation have pushed Apple to close stores to protect its employees.
With the health and safety of our teams in mind, we've made the decision to keep a number of our stores in the US closed on Sunday.
Protests turned violent over the weekend, starting in Minneapolis where Floyd died. The Uptown Minneapolis Apple store had its windows smashed in and products, stolen. But reports have been coming in for the past few days of vandalization and looting happening in major cities where protests have turned violent. Rioters in Portland, Scotsdale, Washington DC, San Francisco, and more have seen similar damage.
Apple Stores are not the only ones closing in light of this past weekend's unrest. Target stores across the nation are seeing temporary closures, and Amazon is reportedly scaling back deliveries and closing some hubs.
According to Bloomberg:
In Chicago and Los Angeles, Amazon delivery drivers received messages Saturday night that said: 'If you are currently out delivering packages, stop immediately and return home. If you have not completed your route, please return undelivered packages to the pick-up location whenever you're able to do so.'
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Developer interview: Steve Troughton-Smith talks iOS 14, WWDC, and more
We caught up with Steve Troughton-Smith to talk about WWDC as a remote conference, and his hopes and dreams for iOS 14.
Apple loses appeal in Italy over iPhone slow down scandal
A court in Italy has upheld a ruling that Apple slowed down iPhones unlawfully, for which Apple was made to pay 10 million euros in fines.
Apple unveils 'Ted Lasso' first look for TV+, debuting August 14
Apple has given its first look at TV+ comedy 'Ted Lasso', which it has announced will debut on August 14.
Great heavy duty cases for your new iPad Air 3
Protect your expensive new iPad Air 3 with one of these heavy duty cases. You'll be happy you did so.