What you need to know
- There's a brand new planner from Rocketbook and Panda Planner.
- It's completely reusable.
- It takes advantage of Rocketbook's excellent cloud connectivity.
Rocketbook is today announcing a brand new reusable planner made in partnership with Panda Planner.
In a press release today the company stated:
Rocketbook, maker of Amazon's best-selling notebook, is pleased to introduce, in partnership with Panda Planner, the Rocketbook Panda Planner. It is the world's first reusable, digitally connected planner. Specifically designed to improve your productivity and happiness, the planner features several templates to help you set goals, measure your progress, and reflect on how far you've come. The templates are broken down into monthly, weekly, and daily sections that help organize every aspect of your life. The Planner features Rocketbook's reusable technology, making it the last planner you'll ever need to buy. The Planner is now available at GetRocketbook.com starting at $35.
As the release notes, Rocketbook's new Planner is designed to help you plan your days, weeks, months and years on the go. The Planner is totally reusable so you never have to buy another or waste paper, and Planner takes advantage of Rocketbook's cloud connectivity. Essentially, you write in your Planner using a traditional pen and paper, use the Rocketbook app to scan your notes, transcribe your handwriting and then upload to any of your favorite online services including DropBox, Evernote, Google Drive, iCloud, Slack or plain old email. Then, you can wipe it clean and start all over again.
Panda Planner CEO Mike Leip said:
"We were thrilled to partner with Rocketbook on their first reusable planner. I spent years researching and improving the Panda Planner system to create something that's loved by countless people. By adding Rocketbook's exceptional technology to make it everlasting, it becomes even more exciting!"
The new Planner is available in two sizes, Executive and Letter, and four different colors. Prices start at $35.
Plan, scan, repeat.
Rocketbook Panda Planner
All your planning needs in one reusable, cloud-friendly planner.
The Rocketbook Panda Planner takes advantage of all Rocketbook's great online connectivity and transcribing features, meaning you'll never need to buy another planner again.
