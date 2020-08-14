Rocketbook has today announced a brand new reusable graph paper notebook called the Matrix.

In a press release the company stated:

Rocketbook, creator of the extremely popular, endlessly reusable Core, Fusion, and Rocketbook Panda Planner notebooks, is pleased to introduce their newest reusable notebook, the Matrix. Designed for students, professionals, artists, architects and many more, the Matrix features 30 pages of reusable graph paper, as well as 1 index page and 1 lined notes page allowing you to write, draw and sketch whatever you like, from complex math problems to your landscape design. The Matrix also comes with a printed ruler on the inside of the front and back covers. Get the Rocketbook Matrix today on getrocketbook.com for $34.

The new notebook can be used for math, science, art and design, and more. Like all Rocketbook notebooks, it provides an authentic pen and paper experience, but can we wiped clean for reuse over and over again. And, like all Rocketbook notebooks, it also can be used to sync your notes with the cloud for storage and sharing:

The Matrix also connects a variety of cloud services including Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Box, iCloud, Slack, email and more for easy organization, uploading, and sharing capabilities. Use the free Rocketbook app to scan your notes, transcribe your handwriting, and send to your favorite service. Then, erase and use it again. Seven symbols at the bottom of each page act as the magic "buttons" behind Rocketbook's quick and easy cloud organization. First, assign each icon to the cloud destination of your choice. Then, when you mark that icon on your page, the Rocketbook app automatically beams your notes to the desired online location. The Rocketbook app also crops and enhances each page so your digital notes and sketches are even more crisp and vibrant than the real thing.

The new Rocketbook Matrix is available for $34 in letter size from getrocketbook.com