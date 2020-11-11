What you need to know
- Accessory maker Rocketbook has just unveiled its latest product.
- Cloud Cards are reusable, smart index cards.
- They can be used for work, study, and anything else you can imagine.
Rocketbook has today unveiled its new Cloud Cards, smart, reusable index cards.
In a press release the company stated:
Rocketbook, creator of the extremely popular, endlessly reusable Core, Fusion, and Rocketbook Panda Planner notebooks, is pleased to introduce their newest reusable, cloud connected product: Cloud Cards. Cloud Cards are index cards for the future, and the last set of index cards you'll ever need to buy. Designed for students, professionals, and everyone else, Cloud Cards make it easy to learn, study, present, or simply jot down notes such as a recipe or to-do list.
Rocketbook specializes in creating smart, reusable accessories like notebooks that you can use to quickly upload and synchronize notes in the cloud, wiping clean, and then starting again. Like all of Rocketbook's products, you can right on both sides of a Cloud Scar, scan the QR code and upload your notes to the cloud. It even has handwriting recognition for transcribing and digitizing your notes:
imply write on both or either sides of the Cloud Card, scan using the QR code at the bottom, and Rocketbook will transcribe and digitize your Cloud Cards, allowing you to quiz yourself on the go, straight from your phone. The Rocketbook app even automatically pairs the front and back of each card in the pack for a digital flash card experience. Furthermore, Rocketbook's handwriting recognition feature interprets your notes and extracts searchable index data from your hand written index cards, allowing you to search for a word or phrase on the card directly from the search bar.
The new Cloud Cards work with Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Box, iCloud, Slack, email, and more.
Currently sold out, you can buy them on Amazon in packs of 40 and 80, as well as at getrocketbook.com
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
