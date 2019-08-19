We don't know a whole lot about Polygon Treehouse's upcoming game, which is set to release sometime in Winter 2019. However, the fantastical vibe given by the teaser's visuals -accompanied by the haunting music- has us excited. We do know that players follow Tove as she attempts to save her family and encounters several mystical creatures in the process. Perhaps along the way, she'll come to a deeper understanding of herself, as well.

According to Polygon Treehouse, it's a game about adventure, courage, and folklore as well as a game about monsters that shouldn't exist, but do. From what we can tell in screenshots, it looks like the game takes place in the modern world in an area with a snowy climate. How the fantastical creatures fit into the story is a guess at present, but we can't wait to learn more. The art style for the game is gorgeous, and we can't wait to play.

Polygon Treehouse was co-founded by Tom Jones and Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou who both worked for Guerrilla Games in the past as art directors. As such, we can expect some great things from this game.