Feral Interactive has today announced that ROME: Total War – Alexander is coming to iPhone on October 24th. The second expansion pack to ROME: Total War, Alexander follows the campaign of Alexander the Great against the Persian empire which began in 336BC. The campaign for Alexander pits players against the might of Darius III as they try to emulate or exceed Alexander's achievements.

ROME: Total War - Alexander was brought to iPad by Feral Interactive in 2017. Previously, ROME: Total War and ROME: Total War - Barbarian Invasion were added both to iPad and then mobile, with BI recently getting iPhone support earlier this year. ROME: Total War - Alexander will be compatible with the iPhone 5S/6th Gen. iPod Touch or later, and requires iOS 12 to play.

The press release states:

A century before the events of ROME: Total War, Alexander ascends the Macedonian throne and embarks upon an audacious campaign to conquer the all-powerful Persian Empire. Players will lead their armies to unify the Greek city states, and then march across Central Asia, routing all enemies along the way, before establishing their legend as Alexander the Great, the most remarkable general of classical civilisation.

For players who have mastered ROME and Barbarian Invasion, Alexander provides the ultimate test of their skills.

As with ROME: Total War and Barbarian Invasion, the iPhone and Android versions of Alexander will deliver the full experience of the desktop version, with a UI tailored specifically for phones.

The iPhone version will be free to download for anyone who already owns ROME: Total War - Alexander on iPad,

The ROME: Total War titles are some of finest strategy games ever created, and their mobile counterparts bring intuitive controls for touch screen gaming, whilst maintaining all of the original features that made all three ROME: Total War games instant classics.

Check out the brand new trailer below, and let the dulcet tones of Brian Blessed get you hyped for October 24!