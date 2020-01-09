A report suggests that Apple's new flagship store in Rome is set to open in the Spring of 2020.

According to Il Messagero, the Italian capital's new store, which is located on the Via del Corso in the Palazzo Marignoli, the official opening is touted for the Spring of this year, however, no specific date is available.

Apple is to close its RomaEst store in the capital, and hiring has begun for 120 positions at the new location. Openings were posted to Apple's retail jobs page today, January 9.