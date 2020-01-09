What you need to know
- Reports suggest Apple's new flagship store in Rome will open Spring 2020.
- The store is set in Rome's Palazzo Marignoli on the Via del Corso.
- "First official renders" show an incredible storefront and a stunning marble interior.
A report suggests that Apple's new flagship store in Rome is set to open in the Spring of 2020.
According to Il Messagero, the Italian capital's new store, which is located on the Via del Corso in the Palazzo Marignoli, the official opening is touted for the Spring of this year, however, no specific date is available.
Apple is to close its RomaEst store in the capital, and hiring has begun for 120 positions at the new location. Openings were posted to Apple's retail jobs page today, January 9.
The store has been talked about since 2012 and has been designed by British firm Foster + Partners, who also designed Apple's famous Piazza Liberty store in Milan. According to "the first official renderings" the new store is an absolute delight of marble, which pays homage to Rome's antiquated past.
In a statement Apple's Senior VP of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien said:
"Our stores have proudly served customers in Rome for 13 years and we are excited that our long-term vision for Rome will come to life in Via del Corso this spring... With this important new store, we will move our talented teams and activities from Eastern Rome to the center of Rome, where we will significantly increase our service capacity and offer free and world-class "Today at Apple" sessions."
You can bet your bottom dollar that Apple's 'Today at Apple' photo walks in the heart of Rome will be one of the most exciting Apple events anywhere in the world.
