  • Legends of Kingdom Rush has landed on Apple Arcade and you can download it now.
  • The game is an RPG with roguelike elements according to developer Ironhide.

There's a new RPG for Apple Arcade fans to download in the form of Legends of Kingdom Rush. The title is a free download so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber and it can be played on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

The game features five "legendary heroes" for gamers to play as they "push through more and more dangerous lands." It sounds impressive and it looks it, too.

Check out the trailer:

An extraplanar menace of unprecedented proportions is attacking the realm!

Lead a party of heroes to stop this foe in a highly engaging combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master.

5 Legendary Heroes, like the mighty paladin Gerald Lightseeker or the cunning shadow assassin Asra Daggerfall, will be awaiting your command.

11 Companion Heroes, with different skills and powers, like the resourceful forest ranger, the volatile dwarven bombardier, or the menacing dark knight will follow your Legends to victory!

Unlock all of these fantastic heroes as you push through more and more dangerous lands.

You candownload Lgends of Kingdom Rush from the App Store now. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to play of course, and the game will run on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

