A new rumor from Aggiornamenti Lumia suggests a new Apple app is "coming soon" to the Microsoft Store.

According to the outlet:

A new @Apple app coming soon to the Microsoft Store? 👀 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 11, 2020

Obviously, this isn't a lot to go on, but we can certainly speculate. Last year, job listings at Apple sought software engineers to help build "the next generation of media apps for Windows", from that report:

Apple appears to be working on a set of media apps for Windows 10 that could replace iTunes, as it did on macOS earlier this year. The news comes by way of a job listing, initially discovered by Neowin, which seeks a software engineer to help build "next generation of media apps for Windows."

Apple currently only offers two apps on the Microsoft Store, iCloud and iTunes. Over on macOS, Apple has of course retired iTunes in favor of Apple Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts apps. It seems likely that if Apple were to replace iTunes for Windows, it would keep its branding in-line with macOS and adopt a similar trio of apps. The previous listing also sought engineers with UWP (Universal Windows Platform) experience, which means Apple is at least exploring apps that would work not only on Windows 10 but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Streaming competitor Spotify already offers a handy Xbox One app to let gamers stream whilst they play, could Apple be looking to do the same?

Beyond an iTunes replacement, Apple could of course think about bringing Messages to Windows, or heaven forbid, Apple Maps.