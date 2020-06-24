Apple's 20W iPhone charger has been confirmed in filings in Norway and Australia after leaked images appeared of the charger online.

According to MySmartPrice:

Now, we have some new information regarding the charger that was leaked earlier today. The Apple A2305 has now been certified through the NEMKO certification platform. Furthermore, we have spotted one more, unannounced charger from Apple that we haven't heard of ever before, on the NEMKO (Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll) and Australian certification platforms, the A2247. Let us have a look at what these certifications reveal. The NEMKO certification of the Apple 2305 charger reveals that the charger has up to 20W of output power (9Vx2.22A), just like we had seen in its leaked images. This certification also reveals that the charger has a USB Type-C port and that it supports USB PD (Power Delivery) protocol.

A2305 is the same model number as was pictured in the leak from Mr. White earlier today, from that report:

A leaker has posted photos suggesting Apple may ship the next iPhone with a 20W charger instead of its current 18W version. This morning, Mr. White stated on Twitter: New iPhone 12 will Be Equipped with 20W Power Adapter

A second Australian filing for a charger named 2247 was also spotted:

Coming to the Apple 2247, its Australian certification reveals that the charger has 20W output (9V x 2.22A) and USB PD support. The NEMKO certification of the Apple A2247, on the other hand, reveals that the charger has a USB Type-C port.

As the report notes, it is unclear if these chargers are totally different, or variations of the same model. It does at least seem plausible that the A2305 charger we saw earlier today is in fact real, and likely means a more powerful 20W charger is coming to iPhone 12!