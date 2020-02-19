What you need to know
- Saber Interactive has been acquired by Embracer Group.
- Embracer Group was previously known as THQ Nordic AB before being rebranded in 2019.
- Saber Interactive developed World War Z and has been responsible for porting several titles to the Nintendo Switch.
Embracer Group, formerly known as THQ Nordic AB before being rebranded in 2019, has continued its pattern of rapidly acquiring new studios in order to expand. This time, Embracer Group has acquired Saber Interactive, the developers of last year's World War Z.
The press release for the announcement revealed that Embracer Group paid $150 million for Saber Interactive's six offices, which will remain intact as Saber Interactive operates as an internal division of Embracer Group, employing over 600 staff. An additional $375 million payout in the acquisition is possible dependent on certain options over the next few years.
In addition to developing World War Z, Saber Interactive is a studio known for support work and ports of multiple large titles, such as helping with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as porting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Call of Cthulhu and Vampyr to the Nintendo Switch.
With this acquisition, Embracer Group now maintains five internal divisions, with a total of 26 different game development studios. THQ Nordic is the largest of these divisions, with Saber Interactive, Koch Media, Coffee Stain Holding and Amplifier Invest making up the remaining four.
