Apple's webpage translation feature appears to be rolling out to more and more people worldwide, with reports of its arrival in France and Sweden now being reported.

According to iPhoneSoft and MacRumors, users in both countries are now able to take a foreign webpage and translate it into their native language right from within Safari. The feature was first announced during WWDC in June with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur supporting it.

Safari analyses each web page you visit to determine its language. This determination is made entirely on your device. If the web page can be translated to any of your preferred languages, you can choose to translate it. If you translate, Safari will send the web page's contents (including the full text) to Apple's servers for translation. After the translation is complete, Apple will discard the contents of the web page.

The current list of languages supported is limited, although Apple will presumably be adding more in due course. At the time of writing Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish are all supported.

It's worth noting that no software update seems to be needed to make this feature work, so long as users are running iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur or later. Apple is able to enable the feature remotely based on the user's location.