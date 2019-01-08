Samson has been making quality audio equipment for years, and the company's USB microphones have been some of the best to use for podcasting, streaming and recording music. It's the newest microphone was unveiled CES 2019 and promises to bring broadcast quality sound to your computer or iOS device!

Versatile recording

Samson Satellite features two premium 16mm condenser capsules that capture vocal warmth and clarity with smooth, accurate frequency response. Plus with three selectable pickup patterns — cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional — The Satellite will be more versatile and be able to capture a wide range of sound. The Satellite also comes with an internal shock mount which isolates the capsules from the body of the microphone, meaning it will reduce the amount of handling noise.

High-quality sound

When it comes to sound quality the Samson Satellite delivers 24-bit/96kHz recording when connecting the microphone via the included USB or Lightning cables. That means you can get studio quality sound on your iPhone or iPad! Plus, the microphone also sports a headphone jack for zero-latency monitoring, meaning you can always hear exactly how the sound is coming through when you're recording. The one-touch mute switch will quickly silence the microphone without interjecting any clicks or pops into the audio, making it easier to edit in post.

Price & avaialability

Samson has set the price of the Satellite at $99.99 and will start selling it starting in May 2019.